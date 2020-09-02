New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
TCL 55S425 55 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019)
$300 $600
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $29.

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, Hulu Plus, more)
  • Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
  • 3 HDMI inputs and 1 USB port
  • Model: 55S425
  • UPC: 846042010108
  • Published 1 hr ago
LED 55" 4K Smart TV
Amazon · 1 day ago
$419 $600

It's $181 under list price.

  • Dimensions (W x H x D): TV without stand: 49 X 28. 4 X 3. 1 inches, TV with stand: 49 X 30. 6 X 8 inches
  • Smart functionality delivers all your favorite content with over 500, 000 movies and TV episodes, accessible through the simple and intuitive Roku TV
  • Pairs 4K Ultra HD picture clarity with the contrast, color, and detail of high dynamic range (HDR) for the most lifelike picture.Wi-fi:802.11ac 2x2 Dual Band (support 2.4GHz & 5GHz)
  • Direct lit LED produces great picture quality. VESA Mounting Specifications-VESA Hole Pattern-200mm (V) x 200mm (H). Screw Size-M6 x 12
  • Inputs: 3 HDMI 2. 0 with HDCP 2. 2 (one with HDMI ARC), 1 USB (media player), RF, Composite, Headphone Jack, Optical Audio Out, Ethernet
  • Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
Verified: 09/02/2020 · Save $181.13 off list

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 50% -- $300 Buy Now
Amazon 30% $298 (exp 2 wks ago) $419 Check Price
eBay   $272 (exp 4 mos ago) -- Check Price
Rakuten   $285 (exp 5 mos ago) -- Check Price
Walmart   $300 (exp 5 mos ago) -- Check Price