TCL 55R635 55" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV (2020) for $548
Walmart · 3 hrs ago
Refurb TCL 55R635 55" 4K HDR Smart QLED HD TV (2020)
$548
free shipping

It's $252 less than buying it new elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Stock varies by ZIP code.
  • A 90-day Walmart warranty applies.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
  • HDR10
  • built-in Roku
  • compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
  • 4 HDMI ports
  • Model: 55R635
Details
Comments
All Deals TVs Walmart TCL
4K 55" HDR Smart TV
