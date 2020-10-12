New
eBay · 50 mins ago
TCL 4-Series 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$212 $250
free shipping

Use coupon code "PFALL15" to save $17 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • built-in Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • USB 2.0 port & 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 43S425
  • Code "PFALL15"
  • Expires 10/12/2020
    Published 50 min ago
