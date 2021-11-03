That's the second-lowest price we've seen for a TCL 55" 4K Roku Smart TV. Buy Now at Walmart
- 4K resolution
- HDR
- Roku remote app
- Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: 55S21
Save $501 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4K resolution
- HDR Pro Pack featuring Dolby Vision
- Roku Smart TV platform
- Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant compatibility
- Model: 75S535
- UPC: 846042016155
It's the lowest price we could find by $30, although most retailers charge $300 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- Roku Smart TV (with Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu Plus, more)
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- dual-band WifI
- 3 HDMI
- Model: 40S325
There are almost 700 items to choose from, with TV accessories starting from $4, and TVs from $110. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the TCL 65" 4K HDR UHD Roku Smart TV for $499.99 (low by $19).
It includes five models to choose from, and prices start from $648. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony X85J KD43X85J 43" 4K HDR LED HD Smart TV for $648 (low by $2, most charge $700 or more).
Save on Samsung, Sony, LG, and more including QLED, NanoCell, panels, and sizes up to 86". Shop Now at Crutchfield
- These are mostly scratch & dent and also open-box items.
- Pictured is the Samsung The Frame QN50LS03A 50" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $810 ($88 off).
Save on nearly 20 TVs. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung The Frame QN55LS03AAFXZA 55" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $997.99 (low by $2).
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
That's $40 under our September mention, $143 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
- Intel Celeron N4000 1.1GHz dual-core processor
- 11.6" 1366x728 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB RAM and 32GB storage
- Chrome OS
- Model: XE310XBA-K01US
- UPC: 753575028848
This early Black Friday deal is nearly half off and the lowest we've seen for this brewer by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available for this price in Black.
- Smart Start
- brew 6-, 8-, or 10-oz. cups
- 36-oz. removable water reservoir
- removable drip tray
- Model: 5000196742
Save on laptops from $129, TVs from $380, cell phones from $69, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the Samsung 34" 3,440x1,440 Freesync Ultrawide Gaming Monitor for $279 (low by $79).
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders $35 or more ship free.
Save $50 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core processor
- 6.53” FHD+ NXTVISION display
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- 48MP quad rear camera system
- Model: T770B-2BAZUS31
