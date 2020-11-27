Save 67% off the list price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Pick it up in the store to save $11 on shipping, or get free shipping with $25 or more.
- aluminum non-stick pan
- oven safe up to 350°
- vented glass lid
- heat indicator
- dishwasher safe
- Model: B0589764
-
Expires 11/29/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Save on a selection of what is widely accepted as the best cookware on the planet. Prices start at just $20. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling 1.7-Quart Tea Kettle for $74.95 (most charge $100)
That's a savings of $30. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- each measures 5" x 4" x 3"
- 9-oz. capacity each
- oven safe to 400°F
- hand wash only
Macy's brand pots and pans are between $15 and $25, accessories start at $9, Cuisinart items start at $24, Le Creuset starts at $75. Shop Now at Macy's
- Stack your order to over $25 to bag free shipping, otherwise the $10.95 will apply.
- Pictured is the T-Fal 3-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set for $14.99 ($45 off).
That's $42 off list and a really good price for a stock-pot this size with a lid. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or pad your order over $25 to get free shipping.
- encapsulated impact bottom
- riveted stainless steel handles
- glass lid with steam escape vent
- dishwasher safe
Shop over 62,000 discounted items, including clothing, jewelry, and items for the home. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on over 80,000 items, including apparel, jewelry, home goods, kitchen supplies, toys, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders over $25 get free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
Save on over 500 men's and women's watches from brands like Michael Kors, Coach, Citizen, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Bulova Men's Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch for $144 (51% off).
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Get steep discounts on home goods and men's, women's, and kids' clothing and accessories. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Ella Jayne Plush Gel Fiber Filled Queen Mattress Pad for $36.99 ($20 low).
- Shipping adds $10.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.)
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Macy's
|66%
|--
|$20
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register