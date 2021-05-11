Szul 3/4-TCW Round Solitare Ring in 14K White Gold for $725
Szul · 55 mins ago
Szul 3/4-TCW Round Solitare Ring in 14K White Gold
$725 $1,649
A DealNews exclusive!

That's $1,424 off list and the best price we found by $351. Buy Now at Szul

  • G to H color
  • SI1 to SI2 clarity
  • 6-prong setting
  • Model: RGF58062
  • Expires 5/16/2021
