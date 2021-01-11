That's $1,301 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- H-I color; I1-I2 clarity
- 10k white gold setting
- Model: RGF50322D
Expires 1/18/2021
Save on rings, necklaces, bracelets, and more with prices from $11. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the 5x3mm Tanzanite and Diamond Twist Ring in 10K rose gold for $349 (low by $18).
Take up to 93% off earrings, pendants, rings, and more. Shop Now at Szul
- Pictured is the 5mm All Natural Ruond Ruby Stud Earrings in .925 Sterling Silver for $19.99 ($79 off).
Shop bracelets, rings, earrings, pendants, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Macy's 1-tcw Diamond Heart Link Bracelet in Sterling Silver for $539.55 ($3,346 off).
- If you need a last-minute gift, filter by your location under "Shipping and Pickup" to find stores with stock for pickup.
Save on a variety of fine and silver jewelry including necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings. Stack codes "YOUR20" and "JEWELRY10" to get an extra 20% and 10% on top of previously marked down prices. Plus, get $10 Kohl's cash for every $50 you spend. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Kohl's Cash is redeemable December 25 through January 3.
- Shipping adds $8.95 or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- Pictured is a 1/2-TCW Diamond Fashion Bracelet for $71 ($234 off after coupons).
Apply coupon code "SHIPFREE" to bag free shipping and save $27. Buy Now at AFONIE
- lead- and nickel-free
Kids' haircuts usually cost $13, and adults cuts cost $15, making this a max savings of $6 rewarded by presenting this printable coupon at salon locations. Buy Now
- Valid at participating area Great Clips salons. Not valid with any other offer.
- Limit one coupon per customer.
- No copies. Taxes may apply.
- Salons are following CDC and local guidance, and safety measures may vary by location
Feed a Bee is providing free seed packets to U.S. residents to increase forage across the country. Shop Now
- Seeds should be received within 2-3 weeks.
- up to 20 packs
- mix of wildflowers, including partridge pea, black-eyed Susan and purple coneflower, that will grow well in most regions
At participating Wendy's restaurants, buy a Frosty Key Tag for $2 and you'll get a Frosty Jr. for free with any purchase through December 31, 2021. 85% of every Frosty Key Tag sold will benefit the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Shop Now
- Delivery may take 14 - 35 days
Save on a range of bikes - including mountain bikes, e-bikes, road bikes, and gravel bikes - from Kona, Marin, Bjorn, and more. Shop Now
