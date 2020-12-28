exclusive
New
Szul · 1 hr ago
$745 $1,449
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!↑ less
Save $104 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- 3/4 carat round center diamond
- H to I color
- SI1 to SI2 clarity
- 18" rope chain
- spring-ring clasp
- Model: PDF60258
Details
Comments
-
Expires 12/31/2020
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Szul · 1 mo ago
Szul Black Friday Deals
75% to 95% off
free shipping
Save on rings, necklaces, bracelets, and more with prices from $11. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the 5x3mm Tanzanite and Diamond Twist Ring in 10K rose gold for $349 (low by $18).
Blue Nile · 19 hrs ago
Blue Nile Fine Jewelry Clearance
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save big on over 70 bracelets, rings, earrings, and more. Shop Now at Blue Nile
Tips
- Pictured is the Zac Posen East-West Simple Halo Diamond Engagement Ring for $660. ($160 off)
Amazon · 2 wks ago
CO-Z 2-Liter Professional Ultrasonic Cleaner
$56 $80
free shipping
Apply coupon code "COZDUC2L" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
Features
- digital display
- made of stainless steel
- 68-175°F cleaning temperature
- Model: DUC-1002-00
Szul · 4 wks ago
Szul Cyber Monday Sale
up to 93% off
free shipping
Take up to 93% off earrings, pendants, rings, and more. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the 5mm All Natural Ruond Ruby Stud Earrings in .925 Sterling Silver for $19.99 ($79 off).
Macy's · 4 days ago
Fine Jewelry at Macy's
at least 50% off almost 9,000 items
free shipping w/ $25
Shop bracelets, rings, earrings, pendants, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
Tips
- Pictured is the Macy's 1-tcw Diamond Heart Link Bracelet in Sterling Silver for $539.55 ($3,346 off).
- If you need a last-minute gift, filter by your location under "Shipping and Pickup" to find stores with stock for pickup.
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Szul
|66%
|--
|$745
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register