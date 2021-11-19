exclusive
Szul · 9 mins ago
$937 $1,199
free shipping
With a savings $1,062 off the list price, what a gift to give this Christmas. Buy Now at Szul
- 14K white gold
- J-K-L color
- I2-I3 clarity
- Model: ERF54021
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 wk ago
Woot Gifts for Everyone
Save on hundreds of items
free shipping w/ Prime
Choose from clothing, headphones, cellphones, monitors, keyboards, laptops, jewelry, kids' toys, pet items, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Suunto Men's Core Outdoor Sports Watch for $119.99 (low by $99).
Zales · 1 wk ago
Composite Diamond Accent Ring
$30 $59
free shipping
It's $29 under list price. Buy Now at Zales
- Available in size 7 only.
- crafted in sterling silver
eBay · 3 wks ago
1/3-tcw Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K White Gold
$100 $280
free shipping
That's $180 off and a very low price for 1/3-tcw natural diamond earrings. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by MLG Jewelry via eBay
Kay Jewelers · 1 wk ago
Kay Lab-Created White Sapphire Bar Necklace Sterling Silver
$30 $100
pickup
That's $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kay Jewelers
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95.
- 18" rope chain
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Szul
|53%
|--
|$937
|Buy Now
