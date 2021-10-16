It's a buck under our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $1.) Buy Now at Lowe's
- It's available for pickup only and stock may vary by ZIP code.
- includes a try square, miter square, saw guide, line scriber, and a protractor
- Model: S0101
Published 38 min ago
Popularity: 2/5
It's $10 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- corrosion resistant
- includes plastic carrying case
- Model: GY1643
Accomplish a variety of destruction based tasks for less than half the next best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- extract nails
- pry boards
- whack things
It's $17 off the list price and best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- reversible ratchet head
- rust resistant finish
- hardened, heat treated Chrome Vanadium alloy steel construction
- Model: LX-181
That's a savings of $8 off list and the lowest price we could find today by $2. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Toolsmith Direct via eBay.
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
Save on everything from power tool sets, to tool storage, hand tools, automotive accessories, and more. it includes brands such as DeWalt, Kobalt, Craftsman, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
Save on smart assistants, security equipment, smart watches, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
- Pictured is the 2nd-Gen. Google Nest Mini w/ GE Smart Plug for $24.99 (low by $8).
That's the best price we could find by $131. Buy Now at Lowe's
- This item is for in-store pickup only, and availability varies by location.
- includes 1/4", 3/8", and 1/2" bi-material 72-tooth ratchets with sockets and accessories
- 3 drawer tool box
- Model: CMMT45302
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Low water pressure (3 -110 PSI)
- 1.32-GPM water flow rate
- oxygen depletion sensor for indoor use
- Model: AY132B
