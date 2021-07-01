Swann Pan & Tilt 1080p Security Camera for $65
eBay · 25 mins ago
Certified Refurb Swann Pan & Tilt Security Camera
$65 $100
free shipping

That's $25 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Swanna via eBay
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 110° viewing angle
  • Model: SWIFI-PTCAM232GB
