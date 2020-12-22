New
Lowe's · 40 mins ago
Swann 4K Indoor/Outdoor IP Dome Security Camera
$60 $145
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $40.

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) video resolution
  • heat and motion detection
  • night vision up to 150 feet
  • works with Alexa & Google Assistant
  • Model: SWNHD-888MSD-US
