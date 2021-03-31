New
eBay · 40 mins ago
Used Swagtron Swagger 5 Foldable Electric Scooter
$187 $250
free shipping

That's $31 under our August mention for a new model, and a current low by $142 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Claim This via eBay.
  • No warranty information is provided.
  • In Black.
Features
  • 18 mph max speed
  • Disc brakes
  • Folds
  • 250-watt motor
  • Cruise control and other functions via mobile app
  • Model: 96268-2 SG-5S
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Toys & Hobbies eBay Swagtron
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 25% -- $187 Buy Now