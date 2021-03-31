That's $31 under our August mention for a new model, and a current low by $142 for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Claim This via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- In Black.
- 18 mph max speed
- Disc brakes
- Folds
- 250-watt motor
- Cruise control and other functions via mobile app
- Model: 96268-2 SG-5S
-
Published 40 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
That's $20 less than the best we could find at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by claimthis via eBay.
- 250-watt motor
- cruise control and other functions via mobile app
- Model: SG-5
It's $340 off list and the best price we've seen by $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Arctic White.
- Shipped and sold by Digital Village via Amazon.
- 4K video capture and 12MP photo capture
- GPS- & vision position-based navigation
- top speed of up to 43 mph
- 21-minute flight time
- Model: CP.PT.00000138.01
Apply coupon code "9VM4MP57" for a savings of $395. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Uluiky via Amazon.
- 12-16-KM/H speed
- 8-10-KM/H mileage
- includes charger & toolkit
- 36V 3.6Ah lithium battery
- 143-lbs. maximum load limit
Roma invicta pretty much encapsulates the spirit of Rome, and LEGO sets its own lofty standard here with its largest set yet - a massive 9,036 pieces. This set is intended for the adults who perhaps found the Architecture series a bit too simple (and with so many tiny pieces, probably adults without cats as well.) While it's list price, it's the only place to get this monumental testament to Roman ingenuity. Buy Now at LEGO
- LEGO VIPs also get the LEGO Roman Chariot set for free, complete with a gladiator and two horses. (It's free to sign up.)
- measures 10.5" x 20.5" x 23.5"
- Model: 10276
That's a $14 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures over 12" long
- 2-speed gearbox
- 646 pieces
- Model: 42107
Figures start at $13, games start at $11 (before shipping.) Shop Now at eBay
- for orders less than $35, shipping adds $3.99
- pictured is Apex Construct Standard Edition for PS4 for $10.99 ($19 off)
- sold by Best Buy via eBay
It's $3 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by dealgenius via eBay.
That's a savings of $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by official_shoebacca via eBay.
- Available in Black.
Save on the Galaxy S20 range, the Galaxy Watch 3 and Active 2 ranges, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the open-box Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G 128GB Android Phone for Verizon for $549.99 ($350 less than factory-sealed).
