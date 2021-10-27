That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Claim This via eBay.
- self-learning
- equipped a 3D posture control system
- for riders up to 180 lbs.
- Model: 60960-2
Published 19 min ago
Popularity: 0/5
There are toys, puzzles, board games, and ride-ons discounted in this section — a good spot to shop for some early holiday gifts. Shop Now at Amazon
Woot discounts apparel, home goods, and other odds & ends to under $5, under $10, under $25, under $50, and over $50. (Do a little digging. You're sure to find something you can use.) Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on Jenga, puzzles, building blocks, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Paw Patrol Jet to The Rescue Deluxe Transforming Spiral Rescue Jet for $18.99 ($21 off)
That's the lowest price we could find by $5 for a whole lot of cuddles. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 16" x 11" x 26"
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
That's the lowest shipped price we could find for a new model from any seller by $231, and $302 less than Amazon and Best Buy charge. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is primarily designed for older kids, but is also suitable for many shorter adults.
- A 3-month manufacturer warranty is provided.
- Sold by Claimthis via eBay.
- 4" tires
- 20" rims
- dual disc brakes
- 264-lb. max load weight
- 7-speed Shimano gears
- 36V lithium-ion battery
- Model: BIKE-SWCYC-EB6-2
It's a savings of $243 off what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Claimthis via eBay.
- 16" wheels
- 350W motor
- 15.5 miles on a single charge
- IPX4 rating
- advanced rear suspension
- Model: EB-7
That's the best price we could find by $66. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Claimthis via eBay.
- Shimano 7-speed shifting
- direct pull brakes
- up to 15.3 mph for up to 28 miles
- removable battery & cargo rack
- Model: SWCYC-EB11
That is a low by $9, although most charge $550 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by claimthis via eBay.
- speeds up to 18-mph
- climb inclines up to 12°
- SwagCycle II app for iOS or Android allows you to track your trip, speed, GPS location, and more
- USB port
- single charge will last for up to 15.5 miles
- supports up to 264-lbs.
