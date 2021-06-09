Swagtron Swagger 5 Foldable Electric Scooter for $187 in cart
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurbished Swagtron Swagger 5 Foldable Electric Scooter
$187 in cart $329
free shipping

Tips
  • Available in Black.
  • Sold by Claim This via eBay.
  • No warranty information is available.
Features
  • 18 mph max speed
  • disc brakes
  • 250-watt motor
  • cruise control and other functions via mobile app
  • Model: SWGR5-2-F
