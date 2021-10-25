That's the lowest shipped price we could find for a new model from any seller by $231, and $302 less than Amazon and Best Buy charge. Buy Now at eBay
- This item is primarily designed for older kids, but is also suitable for many shorter adults.
- A 3-month manufacturer warranty is provided.
- Sold by Claimthis via eBay.
- 4" tires
- 20" rims
- dual disc brakes
- 264-lb. max load weight
- 7-speed Shimano gears
- 36V lithium-ion battery
- Model: BIKE-SWCYC-EB6-2
-
Published 35 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
That's the best price we could find by $66. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Claimthis via eBay.
- Shimano 7-speed shifting
- direct pull brakes
- up to 15.3 mph for up to 28 miles
- removable battery & cargo rack
- Model: SWCYC-EB11
That is a low by $9, although most charge $550 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by claimthis via eBay.
- speeds up to 18-mph
- climb inclines up to 12°
- SwagCycle II app for iOS or Android allows you to track your trip, speed, GPS location, and more
- USB port
- single charge will last for up to 15.5 miles
- supports up to 264-lbs.
Save on a variety of eBikes, road bikes, BMX, and more. Plus, get up to 76% off bike accessories and clothing. Shop Now at The House
- Pictured is the Fuji Cross 1.1 Bike for $2159.95 (28% off).
Apply coupon code "BP95Y" for a savings of $150. Buy Now at imacwheel.com/ Aukey International Limited
- 36-volt 7.5Ah lithium-ion battery
- 15.5mph max speed
- 250-watt motor
- LCD display
- Model: LNE-16
That's the best price we could find by $50, a $58 drop from our mention in May, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Segway
- shock absorbing tires
- adjustable seat
- aluminum construction
- dual front and rear brakes
- fully enclosed bike chain
Turn your bicycle into a stationary bike with this stand that is a $12 drop from our August mention, the best price we've seen, and a low today by $43. Buy Now at Amazon
- quick release clamps
- 8 resistance settings
- front wheel riser block
- fits any road or mountain bike with a 26-28" or 700C wheel
- Model: BF-Biketrainer
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
It's a savings of $243 off what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Claimthis via eBay.
- 16" wheels
- 350W motor
- 15.5 miles on a single charge
- IPX4 rating
- advanced rear suspension
- Model: EB-7
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|6%
|--
|$598
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register