Swagtron Spectra Pro Electric Skateboard for $280

That's $20 less than Swagtron's direct price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Claimthis via eBay.
- 5 sensors & 3D Posture Control
- dual MagBrakes
- app control
- 12.4 miles per charge at up to 15.5 mph
- Model: HE-ES-SWAG-SPEC-60999-2
That's $42 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Claim This via eBay.
- No warranty information is available.
- 18 mph max speed
- disc brakes
- 250-watt motor
- cruise control and other functions via mobile app
- Model: SWGR5-2-F
That's $42 less than you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Claim This via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- In Black.
- folds
- 18 mph max speed
- disc brakes
- 250-watt motor
- cruise control and other functions via mobile app
- Model: 96268-2 SG-5S
That's a $6 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by claimthis via eBay.
- 250mm polyurethane front wheel
- folding quick-release trigger
Take half off when you apply coupon code "EMMJO8D3", making this a low by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by WSWL Direct via Amazon.
- made of non-toxic ABS material
- requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
- 800 bubbles per minute
- measures 7.68" x 3.82" x 2.87"
- includes 50ml bubble solution and lanyard
Save on a selection of 6 sets. Shop Now at Zavvi
- Coupon codes for each set are listed on the individual product page.
- Pictured is the LEGO Technic Liebherr R 9800 Excavator for $329.99 (low by $120).
Apply coupon code "7WPPD6SO" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Sold by Blexy via Amazon.
- anti-slip tires
- 2.4GHz frequency control
- can reach speeds of 9mph (15km/h)
- includes two 3.7V 500-mAh rechargeable batteries
Apply coupon code "V2968USW" for a savings of $46. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in White.
- Sold by Lyshiye via Amazon.
- adjustable height from 19.7" to 23.6"
- for ages 18 months to 10 years
That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Thomas Kinkade Studios via eBay.
- premium Satin Art Paper
- includes Certificate of Authenticity
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
That's $7 less than what you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- The wood is not included.
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- builds a 7x8-ft shed
- only straight 90° cuts required
- includes 24 steel angles, 12 base plates, and plans for 3 frame sizes
- Model: 70087
That's the best shipped price we could find by $15, nearly half what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Samsonite via eBay.
- Available in Red, Purple, or Turquoise.
- 6,400 cubic inches of packing space
That's $50 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Swagtron
- A 90-day Swagtron warranty applies.
- Available in White or Black.
- 4 to 5-hour charging time
- 15.5-mile range per charge
- power assist
It's $80 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- No warranty information is provided.
- Available in Black at this price.
- Sold by Claimthis via eBay.
- height adjustable seat and handlebar
- folds 3 times for portability
- power assist and pedalling
- supports up to 264-lbs.
- 36V Li-ion battery
- 15.5 mile range
- 14" wheels
- Model: EB-5
