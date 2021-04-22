That's the best price we could find by $58. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the shipping charges. Shipping varies by zip code.
- built-in hose guide
- 165-foot hose capacity
- made of resin
- free-standing
- Model: CPLWPT1652
Published 53 min ago
Popularity: 5/5
That's at least $15 less than most retailers. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Pick up in store to avoid the shipping fee, which varies by location.
- resin construction
- accommodates up to a 175-foot 5/8" hose
- 2 hose hooks
- Model: CPLJNF17524
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Save a wide selection of pergola kits. Shop Now at Home Depot
- These kits do not include the pictured lumber.
- Pictured is the Toja Grid 8-Ft. x 12-Ft. Pergola Kit for $512 (low by $18).
Apply coupon code "GET15" to save an extra 15% off on over 1,000 already discounted patio items. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- Plus, you'll earn $10 in Kohl's Cash with every $50 you spend (redeemable from April 26 to May 2).
- Pictured is the Sonoma Goods For Life Ridgecrest Farmhouse Slat Top Pergola for $446.24 after coupon w/ $80 Kohl's Cash ($304 off list).
Save on decorations, cabinets, lighting, stools, patio furniture, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Shop over 200 items including bird feed from under a buck, insect killer from $3, utility knives from $5, disinfectant spray from $7, tools from $13, fertiliser from $17, lawn mowers from $260, and much more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more
- Pictured is the Southern Resin Whiskey Barrel Planter for $14.99 (low by $20).
It's $26 less than the next best price. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code). Alternatively, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more; it's free to join
- In Brown.
- 12.2" x 20.5" x 20.5"
- UV resistant
- Model: HDR-483903
Get a free power tool with the purchase of a DeWalt 20V Max Drill and Impact Driver Kit for $199.99 ($10 off list). Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
- Must add the free power tool to cart.
