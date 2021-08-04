Suncast Commercial 72" HDPE 4-Shelf Cabinet for $290
Office Depot and OfficeMax · 1 hr ago
Suncast Commercial 72" HDPE 4-Shelf Cabinet
$290
free shipping

You'd pay a shipped price of at least $315 elsewhere. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax

Features
  • molded HDPE construction
  • shelves support up to 200 lbs.
  • measures 72" x 30" x 20"
  • Model: BMCCPD7204
