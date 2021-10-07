Use coupon code "DNEWS8771021" to get the best deal we could find by $4. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Universal adapters for most pressure washers up to 3500 PSI
- Model: SPX-ACS-MAX
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- splits logs up to 18" x 8"
- Model: LJ10M
That's the lowest price we could find by $31 for the kit. (For further comparison, you'd pay about $78 for the bare tool elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 10" auto-lubricating bar
- adjustable head
- pole extends from 3.6- to 6.9 feet
- includes battery and charger
- Model: 24V-PS10-LTE
It's the lowest price we could find by $17, although most retailers charge $66 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24-position clutch 2-speed gear box
- 0.25” bit size
- LED light
- built-in bubble level and magnetic screw tray
- Model: 24V-DD-LTE
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
Save on sanders, drills, saws, and more. 10 items are available. The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards members. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); Ace Rewards members get free delivery over $50, also depending on ZIP.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX Orbital Sander (No Battery) for $109 (low by $30).
Apply coupon code "AFFPB25" to get this price and save $15 off list. Buy Now at bougerv.com
- suitable for power backup during outage
- indicator green light on the flip lid
- weatherproofing foam
That's a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Northern Tool via eBay
- converts an angle grinder into a metal-cutting chop saw
- heavy-duty cast iron base
- holds 4-1/2" & 5" angle grinders
- Model: 61454
Coupon code "DNEWS8919921" cuts it to the best price we could find by $40. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Requires power bank (not included).
- 3 temperature modes
- detachable hood
Apply coupon code "DNEWS581021" for the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at UntilGone
- intelligent speech mode
- natural recording mode for vocals and acoustic guitar
- 40Hz to 20kHz frequency response
Get this price via coupon code "DNEWS191021" and save $68 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
- In Gray/Characoal/White or Black/Navy/Denim
Apply coupon code "DNEWS431021" for the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 6" roller diameter
- steel handle
That's the lowest price we could find by $32, and just a few cents more than buying the tool itself with no battery or charger. Buy Now at Amazon
- 350W motor
- 100MPH max wind speed
- up to 12 minutes run time on a full charge
- Model: 24V-TB-LTE
You'd pay $34 more at your local Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- wet + dry floor brush
- reusable HEPA filtration system
- 10-amp/7 HP motor
- 50-foot suction hose and 7.6-foot power cord
- Model: SWD5000
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 185 mph of air speed and 105 cfm of air flow
- includes 2 debris collection bags, a blower and vacuum tube, and a tethered blower crevice nozzle
- 2 speeds
- Model: 24V-WSB-LTE
Get this price via coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15". It's $63 less than what you'd pay new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Snow Joe + Sun Joe via eBay.
- 1.73" cutting diameter
- 21:1 reduction ratio
- safety hopper with locking knob
- 7" wheels
- Model: CJ603E
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|UntilGone
|31%
|--
|$55
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register