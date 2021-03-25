New
Best Buy · 55 mins ago
Sun Joe Sky Lance Pressure Washer Extension Wand Kit
$60 $85
free shipping

Most stores charge $80 or more for this model. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • for washers rated 1,800- to 4,000-PSI
  • extends to 9-feet
  • includes shoulder strap, trigger gun, hose adapter,120° gutter adapter, and 30° angled adapter
  • Model: SPX-SRL9
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Garden Tools Best Buy Sun Joe
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Sun Joe Sky Lance Pressure Washer Extension Wand Kit
$107

Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • for washers rated 1,800- to 4,000-PSI
  • extends to 9-feet
  • includes shoulder strap, trigger gun, hose adapter,120° gutter adapter, and 30° angled adapter
  • Model: SPX-SRL9
↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Best Buy 29% -- $60 Buy Now
Amazon   $60 (exp 1 day ago) $107 Check Price