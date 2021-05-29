Sun Joe Hand-Carry Electric Pressure Washer with Adjustable Nozzle for $65
New
UntilGone · 1 hr ago
Refurb Sun Joe Hand-Carry Electric Pressure Washer with Adjustable Nozzle
$65 $98
free shipping

Apply coupon code "DNEWS72528" for a savings of $33 off list and the best price we could find (plus, it's out of stock at nearly every major retailer). Buy Now at UntilGone

Tips
  • A 90-day manufacturer warranty is provided.
Features
  • 11-amp motor
  • 1.48 GPM
  • max working pressure of 1015 PSI
  • max internal pressure of 1450 PSI
  • Model: SPX202E
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "DNEWS72528"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Power Tools UntilGone Sun Joe
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
UntilGone 33% -- $65 Buy Now