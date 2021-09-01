Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer for $44
eBay · 48 mins ago
Certified Refurb Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer
$44 $52
free shipping

Apply coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY" pay $21 less than buying it refurb from Sun Joe direct. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • adjustable spray wand
  • 10-amp motor
  • auto shutoff
  • Model: SPX200E
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/6/2021
    Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
