Sun Joe Electric Leaf Mulcher / Shredder for $99

Coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" cuts it to $21 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sun Joe via ebay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 13-amp motor with 8,000 rpm
- adjustable control dial
- Smart Shred Technology
- lightweight and compact
- Model: SDJ616
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Amazon
- cultivates a row 16" wide
- 3-position wheel adjustment
- Model: TJ604E
That's $39 under what Home Depot charges, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- cultivates up to 16" wide x 8" deep
- 3-position wheel adjustment
- 12-amp motor
- folding handle
- 120-volt power
- Model: TJ603E
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save an extra 15% off on select garden tools. Prices that are eligible for the coupon start at $42 (after application), and it includes trimmers, blowers, pressure washers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- There is a $150 maximum discount, and the coupon can only be used once per account.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by various 3rd-party eBay sellers.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Sun Joe 2,300-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $149.59 ($54 less than new model).
Apply code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save $41 off the list price. It's the lowest price we could find for a new unit was only $14 more; A low considering most vendors charge around $140 shipped for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- for light-duty jobs (small branches up to 1.5" thick, brush, and leaves)
- 6" wheels
- safety hopper with locking knob
- Model: CJ602E
Choose from a selection of Milwaukee M12 and M18 Fuel tools and tool kits and watch the savings increase the more you add to your cart, as below. Shop Now at Home Depot
- extra $30 off $300 or more
- extra $100 off $400 or more
- extra $200 off $600 or more
- Discount applies automatically in cart.
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by G & S Investments via Amazon.
- can rotate 360°
- full rubber cover
- threaded neck w/ bolted spouts
- Model: 161-M-1
Take $11 off when you apply coupon code "JunredyHose". Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by JunredyDirect via Amazon.
- 3750D fabric with 3-layers plus latex
- 8 function spray nozzle
- coils up to 8.3-feet
- hose holder
- metal connectors
That's $15 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- for both gas & electric blowers
- fits all major brands
- 16-foot hose reach
- Model: WA4054.2
You'd pay over $100 for most sizes elsewhere. Shop Now at eBay
- 5-Foot Tall Bed for $83.99
- 6.5-Foot Full Size for $85.99
- 6.4- to 6.7-Foot for $86.99
- 8-Foot Full Size for $91.99
- Sold by Great Function Item via eBay.
- water-resistant fabric with tape-sealed seams
- fully-stitched waterproof floor
Whether you're shopping for the perfect father's day gift or on the hunt for a new phone, we've rounded up some of this week's hottest electronics deals from eBay. Shop Now
- Offered by Various 3rd Party Sellers via eBay.
Add four to your cart to see the price drop automatically to $29.97. That's a savings of $10 off list and a good price for four such t-shirts. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by sevencapital via eBay
- available in several colors (White pictured)
Apply coupon code "ADIDAS20" to get the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- Available in Carbon/Core Black.
Apply coupon code "DNEWS72528" for a savings of $33 off list and the best price we could find (plus, it's out of stock at nearly every major retailer). Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day manufacturer warranty is provided.
- 11-amp motor
- 1.48 GPM
- max working pressure of 1015 PSI
- max internal pressure of 1450 PSI
- Model: SPX202E
That's a low by $20 and within a buck of the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- extends to 7.2 feet
- cuts through branches up to 9.5" thick
- 0° to 30° multi-angle head
- 10" Oregon cutting bar
- Model: SWJ803E
Apply coupon code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save $73 off the list price. You'd pay at least $180 for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe and Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1.73" cutting diameter
- 21:1 reduction ratio
- safety hopper with locking knob
- 7" wheels
- Model: CJ603E
That's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and $64 less than the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 1,800W / 14.5-amp motor
- 1.76-GPM flow rate
- (2) 0.9L removable detergent tanks
- 20-foot hose & 34" extension spray wand
- 5 quick-connect spray nozzles
- Model: SPX3000
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|29%
|--
|$99
|Buy Now
|BuyDig
|$79 (exp 11 mos ago)
|--
|Check Price
|Walmart
|$90 (exp 1 yr ago)
|--
|Check Price
