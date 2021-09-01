Sun Joe Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer for $178
eBay · 30 mins ago
Certified Refurb Sun Joe Brushless Induction Electric Pressure Washer
$178 $299
free shipping

Get this price via coupon code "SAVE15LABORDAY". That's $82 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay
  • Includes 34" extension wand, 20-foot high pressure hose, and 35-foot power code
  • 1-gallon onboard detergent tank
  • Model: SPX4600
  • Code "SAVE15LABORDAY"
  • Expires 9/7/2021
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Garden Tools eBay Sun Joe
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 40% -- $178 Buy Now