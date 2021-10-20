It's the lowest price we could find by $7. For further comparison, it's $5 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Sun Joe's eBay storefront. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12" Oregon bar and chain
- 9-amp motor
- automatic chain lubrication system
- Model: SWJ698E
Published 40 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view compatible models.
- includes adapter, tubes, and U-nozzle
- 90" assembled length
- Model: SBJ6-GA
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- splits logs up to 18" x 8"
- Model: LJ10M
Use coupon code "DNEWS8771021" to get the best deal we could find by $4. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Universal adapters for most pressure washers up to 3500 PSI
- Model: SPX-ACS-MAX
That is about $13 under what you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- Sold by SharpPrices via eBay.
- corded electric
- up to 250MPH air flow
- interchangeable tube design
- Model: SBJ605E
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Apply coupon code "DNEWS431021" for the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 6" roller diameter
- steel handle
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
Save $25 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4" drop forged 1055 carbon blade with 4.5" cutting edge
- American hickory handle
- 27" long
- Model: 90TA
Save up to 50% on select LEGO sets in a range of themes and skill levels. Shop Now at Walmart
- Pictured is the LEGO Minecraft The Pirate Ship Adventure for $32 (a low by a buck).
- Choose store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping orders of $35 or more.
That's a savings of $137 off list price and a massive $67 drop from our August mention. Buy Now at Walmart
- double-walled blanket insulation
- 515 square-inch cooking surface
- 3 porcelain coated cooking racks
- viewing window with high temp door seal
- meat probe
- digital control panel with LED read-out
- Model: 77225
Save on everything from TVs and laptops to cables and accessories. There are over 800 items to choose from. Shop Now at Walmart
- For orders less than $25, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Amazon charges $50 for similar. Buy Now at Walmart
- In Amber.
- 27.5" x 11.1" x 17.8"
- 100% natural bamboo
- Holds about 25-lbs.
- Model: VIPRB-ST21203-1
That's the lowest price we could find by $31 for the kit. (For further comparison, you'd pay about $78 for the bare tool elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 10" auto-lubricating bar
- adjustable head
- pole extends from 3.6- to 6.9 feet
- includes battery and charger
- Model: 24V-PS10-LTE
Coupon code "DNEWS628921" cuts it to $20 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day Sun Joe warranty applies.
- operates as blower, vaccum, mulcher, and gutter cleaner
- 14-amp motor with up to 250 mph air flow
- 6 adjustable wind speeds
- 18-gallon collection bag
- Model: SBJ606E
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Green.
- 2,000mAh rechargeable battery
- up to 750 cuts per charge
- LED lights
- safety switch
- Model: PJ3600C
That's $3 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $100 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 13-amp motor
- 1.65-GPM flow rate
- 0.26-gallon removable detergent tanks
- 4 quick-connect spray nozzles
- Model: SPX3000-XT
