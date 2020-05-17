Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 24 mins ago
Sun Joe 8" Telescoping Electric Pole Chainsaw
$53 $100
free shipping

It's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Home Depot offers it for the same price.
  • extends to 8.7 feet
  • 6.5-amp motor
  • 8" Oregon cutting bar
  • Model: SWJ800E
