Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this $52 under what you'd pay for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe and Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 116-PSI
- 2.0Ah battery
- 5.3-gal. water tank
- Model: WA24C-LTE
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- splits logs up to 18" x 8"
- Model: LJ10M
That's the lowest price we could find by $31 for the kit. (For further comparison, you'd pay about $78 for the bare tool elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 10" auto-lubricating bar
- adjustable head
- pole extends from 3.6- to 6.9 feet
- includes battery and charger
- Model: 24V-PS10-LTE
Use coupon code "DNEWS8771021" to get the best deal we could find by $4. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Universal adapters for most pressure washers up to 3500 PSI
- Model: SPX-ACS-MAX
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to save. That's $42 under list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- Brushless motor
- 12.8 lbs.
- Model: ION16CS-CT
Save on combo kits, saw, sanders, and more, with nine options on offer. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Orbital Sander for $99 (low by $40).
Most third-party eBay sellers charge over $100. (It's also the lowest price we've seen.) Buy Now at Amazon
- weather-resistant polypropylene construction
- measures 23.5" H x 22.1" W x 11.3" D
- central locking system
- 16 removable bins
- caster wheels
- Model: 240762
That's the best price we could find for this quantity by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- fits a wide range of face shapes and sizes
- Model: 9205P-20-DC
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- powerful neodymium rare earth magnet
- includes 2 adjustable target magnets & 1 target locator
- Model: 8110
That's $21 under our mention from last week and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 1-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bobcat Wireless via eBay.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's $10 under what you'd pay at PUMA direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Black or Gray.
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Heather Grey pictured).
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
That's $94 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 1,600 PSI at 1.1 GPM
- extension wand
- auto shutoff
- 20ft high pressure hose
- 35ft power cord
- Model: SPX205E
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 185 mph of air speed and 105 cfm of air flow
- includes 2 debris collection bags, a blower and vacuum tube, and a tethered blower crevice nozzle
- 2 speeds
- Model: 24V-WSB-LTE
Get this price via coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15". It's $63 less than what you'd pay new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- It's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
- Sold by Snow Joe + Sun Joe via eBay.
- 1.73" cutting diameter
- 21:1 reduction ratio
- safety hopper with locking knob
- 7" wheels
- Model: CJ603E
Apply coupon code "LIKENEWFALL15" to get this deal. That's $40 off list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sun Joe via eBay.
- 350W motor
- 100MPH max wind speed
- up to 12 minutes run time on a full charge
- Model: 24V-TB-LTE
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|40%
|--
|$83
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register