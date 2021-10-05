That's $71 less than a new model costs elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 5 Quick-connect spray nozzle
- 20-foot high pressure hose
- 34" spray wand
- 35-foot GFCI extension cord
- Model: SPX3501
That's a $5 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- splits logs up to 18" x 8"
- Model: LJ10M
That's the lowest price we could find by $32, and just a few cents more than buying the tool itself with no battery or charger. Buy Now at Amazon
- 350W motor
- 100MPH max wind speed
- up to 12 minutes run time on a full charge
- Model: 24V-TB-LTE
That's $9 less than our last refurb mention and $50 less than the best we could find for a brand new one today. Buy Now at eBay
- certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sun Joe via eBay.
- 12-amp motor
- 13" wide path
- 5-position depth control
- Model: AJ801E
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 185 mph of air speed and 105 cfm of air flow
- includes 2 debris collection bags, a blower and vacuum tube, and a tethered blower crevice nozzle
- 2 speeds
- Model: 24V-WSB-LTE
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Apply coupon code "DNEWS431021" for the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 6" roller diameter
- steel handle
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
It's $16 under our mention from November and the lowest price we could find by $25.
Update: The price increased to $22.14. Buy Now at Amazon
- coverage up to 3,900 sq. ft.
- 4-way adjustment
- zoom control
- Quick Connect product adapter
- Model: 65031-AMZ
It's the lowest price we could find by $32. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- 16 configurations
- adjustable backrest
- anti-slip rubber surface
- Model: EST-DECK_Grau
That's the best deal we could find by $5 and a small price to pay for nostalgia. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Virtual Depot via eBay.
- 1.8" QQVGA display
- 36-hour playtime
- 3.5mm headphone jack
- FM radio
- Nokia Series 30+ OS
- Model: TA-1190
It's a $20 drop from our May mention of an open-box unit and you'd pay $155 more for a refurb directly from Samsung (without a trade-in). Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Royalty Electronics via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
- Model: SMN970UZKAXAA
Most stores charge at least $148. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- internal weight storage
- can be used as an 8" or 14" aerobic step / plyo box
- resistance band notches
- supports up to 330 lbs
- Model: 70085
You'd pay $34 more at your local Home Depot. Buy Now at Amazon
- wet + dry floor brush
- reusable HEPA filtration system
- 10-amp/7 HP motor
- 50-foot suction hose and 7.6-foot power cord
- Model: SWD5000
That's the lowest price we could find by $31 for the kit. (For further comparison, you'd pay about $78 for the bare tool elsewhere.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 10" auto-lubricating bar
- adjustable head
- pole extends from 3.6- to 6.9 feet
- includes battery and charger
- Model: 24V-PS10-LTE
It's the lowest price we could find by $17, although most retailers charge $66 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- 24-position clutch 2-speed gear box
- 0.25” bit size
- LED light
- built-in bubble level and magnetic screw tray
- Model: 24V-DD-LTE
Coupon code "DNEWS628921" cuts it to $20 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day Sun Joe warranty applies.
- operates as blower, vaccum, mulcher, and gutter cleaner
- 14-amp motor with up to 250 mph air flow
- 6 adjustable wind speeds
- 18-gallon collection bag
- Model: SBJ606E
