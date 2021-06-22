Sun Joe 15A Electric Wood Chipper for $98
eBay · 37 mins ago
Certified Refurb Sun Joe 15A Electric Wood Chipper
$98 $115
free shipping

Apply code "JULY4SAVINGS" to save $41 off the list price. It's the lowest price we could find for a new unit was only $14 more; A low considering most vendors charge around $140 shipped for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • for light-duty jobs (small branches up to 1.5" thick, brush, and leaves)
  • 6" wheels
  • safety hopper with locking knob
  • Model: CJ602E
  • Code "JULY4SAVINGS"
  • Expires 6/29/2021
