eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Sun Joe 14A Electric 3-in-1 Vacuum/Blower/Mulcher
$84 $200
free shipping

It's $116 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
  • 14-amp motor
  • airspeeds up to 165 mph
  • 8-gallon bag capacity
  • Model: SBJ803E-SJB-RM
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
