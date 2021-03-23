New
eBay · 35 mins ago
Certified Refurb Sun Joe 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer
$98 $115
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to save $72 off the list price. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Snow Joe and Sun Joe via Amazon.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Features
  • 33.8-oz. detergent tank
  • 2,000 PSI
  • 1.65 GPM
  • 20-ft. steel-reinforced high-pressure hose
  • turbo nozzle
  • foam canon
  • Model: SPX2598
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESS15"
  • Expires 3/29/2021
    Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Power Tools eBay Sun Joe
Refurbished Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

More Offers
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Sun Joe 14.5A Electric Pressure Washer
$129 $139

It's $10 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon

Features
  • 33.8-oz. detergent tank
  • 2,000 PSI
  • 1.65 GPM
  • Model: SPX2598

Used 6 times · Verified: 03/23/2021 · Save $9.95 off list

↑ less
Buy Now

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
eBay 42% -- $98 Buy Now
Amazon 7% $75 (exp 3 mos ago) $129 Check Price
Woot! An Amazon Company   $80 (exp 6 mos ago) -- Check Price
Walmart   $97 (exp 1 yr ago) -- Check Price