That is $17 under what you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Snow Joe and Sun Joe via eBay.
- 6 variable speed settings
- speeds of up to 200MPH
- padded foam grip handles
- 12-gallon collection bag
- 500W
- Model: SBJ702E
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Use coupon code "DNEWS8771021" to get the best deal we could find by $4. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Universal adapters for most pressure washers up to 3500 PSI
- Model: SPX-ACS-MAX
It's a $21 drop from our October mention and the best deal we've seen. You'd pay at least $81 more for a new unit elsewhere, although most retailers charge at least $260. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe and Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 17" cutting path
- up to 65-minute run time
- 11-gallon grass collection bag
- 6-position height-adjustment level
- includes two 4.0mAh batteries and charger
- Model: 24V-X2-17LM
That's the best we've seen, and a current low by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a chainsaw or a pole chainsaw
- telescoping 8.8-foot pole
- 10" cutting bar
- 8-amp motor
- Model: SWJ807E
That's $54 less than what you'd pay for it new elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 12-amp motor
- 13" wide path
- 5-position depth control
- Model: AJ801E
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Dive into these savings bins and find great prices on electronics, clothing, tools, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save on lawn mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Greenworks 12A 20" 3-in-1Electric Corded Lawn Mower for $119.99 (low by $22)
You'd pay $20 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- 7" x 5. 5" blade
- spring-loaded handle reduces strain
- steel shaft
- Model: SJEG700
Discounts on over 200 items to update cabinet and drawer storage. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Rev-A-Shelf 5WB2-0922CR-1 9" x 22" 2-Tier Cabinet Pull Out Wire Basket for $104.99 ($55 off).
- Sold by several vendors via eBay.
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
You'd pay $15 more direct from the brand. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by PUMA via eBay.
- In Light Grey Heather.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's $72 less than buying via Sun Joe direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- hydraulic ram builds up to 10 tons of driving force
- splits logs up to 18"x 8"
That is about $13 under what you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- Sold by SharpPrices via eBay.
- corded electric
- up to 250MPH air flow
- interchangeable tube design
- Model: SBJ605E
That is $12 less than the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 2-handed grip
- automatic chain oiler
- bar-tip guard
- Model: SWJ599E
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. For further comparison, it's $5 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Sun Joe's eBay storefront. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12" Oregon bar and chain
- 9-amp motor
- automatic chain lubrication system
- Model: SWJ698E
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|eBay
|29%
|--
|$45
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register