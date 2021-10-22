You'd pay at least $37 more for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe and Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- cuts a 17" path
- 7-position height control
- 12-gallon grass collection bag
- Model: MJ403E
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view compatible models.
- includes adapter, tubes, and U-nozzle
- 90" assembled length
- Model: SBJ6-GA
Use coupon code "DNEWS8771021" to get the best deal we could find by $4. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Universal adapters for most pressure washers up to 3500 PSI
- Model: SPX-ACS-MAX
That's the best we've seen, and a current low by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a chainsaw or a pole chainsaw
- telescoping 8.8-foot pole
- 10" cutting bar
- 8-amp motor
- Model: SWJ807E
That is about $13 under what you'd pay for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Green pictured).
- Sold by SharpPrices via eBay.
- corded electric
- up to 250MPH air flow
- interchangeable tube design
- Model: SBJ605E
Save on trimmers, grills, lawn mowers, lights, umbrellas, weed killer, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Apply coupon code "DNEWS431021" for the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at UntilGone
- 6" roller diameter
- steel handle
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- flame control valve
- molded handle
- integrated self-lighting ignition
- Model: YSNPQ810CGA
That's a $16 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by CPO Outlets via Amazon.
- gear drive transmission
- includes AF-100 spool, auxiliary handle, & guard.
There are twelve different sizes, all at 40% off. (They're at least $2 more elsewhere.) Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Mars Hydro via eBay.
- intake/exhaust vents
- removable floor tray
- reflective mylar
- mesh windows
- 1680D fabric
Save on a selection of saws and drills. Shop Now at eBay
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V 1/4" 3-Speed Impact Driver (No Battery) for $84 in cart ($26 less than buying it new elsewhere).
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
That's $72 less than buying via Sun Joe direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- hydraulic ram builds up to 10 tons of driving force
- splits logs up to 18"x 8"
It's the lowest price we could find by $7. For further comparison, it's $5 under what you'd pay for a refurbished unit from Sun Joe's eBay storefront. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12" Oregon bar and chain
- 9-amp motor
- automatic chain lubrication system
- Model: SWJ698E
It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- At this price in Green.
- 2,000mAh rechargeable battery
- up to 750 cuts per charge
- LED lights
- safety switch
- Model: PJ3600C
That's $3 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $100 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 13-amp motor
- 1.65-GPM flow rate
- 0.26-gallon removable detergent tanks
- 4 quick-connect spray nozzles
- Model: SPX3000-XT
