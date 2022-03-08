Apply coupon code "REFURB15" to get this deal. That's $14 under what you'd pay for a new one, and a great price for a brand name electric lawnmower, just when folks are looking for lawn care equipment. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sun Joe via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 12-amp motor
- 13.4" cutting path
- 9.2-gallon rear collection bag
- weighs 22 lbs.
- Model: MJ400E
Indulge in the most satisfying form of cleaning for $32 less than you'd pay for a new unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sun Joe via eBay.
- 1,600 PSI
- 1.45 GPM water flow
- extension wand
- 20 ft. high pressure hose
- Model: SPX205E-XT
You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- converts an existing solar panel into a solar charger
- Usable input range between 5-45 Watts
- Reverse polarity and spark proof operation
Similar 2000W generators go for $100 more elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- 1650-watt of consistent running power and up to 2000-watt at peak performance
- two 120-Volt AC outlets and one 12-Volt DC outlet
- Model: 62002
Clip the on-page coupon to get this for a the best price we could find by $144. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Yellow or Red.
- Sold and shipped by Mitcent via Amazon.
- 24" width and 20" height clearing range
- propels snow up to 50-feet away
- 180° adjustable discharge chute
- full-charge can remove about 8" snow on driveway about 10-ft. wide x 300-ft. long
- Model: DB2805
April showers bring May flowers, and the severe weather season. Be prepared with this generator that's a low by $50. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Autocare Depot via eBay.
- 5,250 peak watts
- 4,250 rated watts with gas
- 4,750 watts / 3,850 watts with propane
- electric or remote start
- 4-gallon tank capacity
- 4 stroke, air cooled OHV engine
- Model: FG5250PBR
Discounted brands include DeWalt (from $45.99), Makita (from $44.99), Worx (from $7.99), and Milwaukee (mainly from $42.99). Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V MAX XR Cordless 1/2" Impact Wrench for $179.99 (low by $50).
It's $110 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by spreetail on eBay
- 12,000 BTU output
- remote control
- Model: BMS500-AAU012-1AHXXA
That's a buck less than you'd pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- sold by americanclassicmotors via eBay
- compatible with a wide range of models, listed on product page.
- Model: 960
It's $16 under what you would pay at Amazon. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via eBay.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
It's not only the best price we've seen, but it's the lowest we could find today by $90. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 20-ft. hose
- 14.5A motor
- 5 Quick-Connect spray tips
- 1.76-gallon per minute flow rate
- 34" extension wand, 35-ft. power code w/ GFCI protection, garden hose adapter, & needle clean-out tool
- Model: SPX3000-MAX
Apply coupon code "REFURB15" to get this deal. That's $60 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Sun Joe via eBay.
- cultivates a row 16" wide
- 3-position wheel adjustment
- Model: TJ604E
