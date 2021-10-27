That's the best deal we could find by $3. It's a $2 drop from our mention in June and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 2-speed
- battery included
- 215mph air speed
- Model: SBJ601E-RED
Published 12 min ago
That's $3 under our mention from three days ago and the lowest price we could find by $100 for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Snow Joe & Sun Joe via eBay.
- 13-amp motor
- 1.65-GPM flow rate
- 0.26-gallon removable detergent tanks
- 4 quick-connect spray nozzles
- Model: SPX3000-XT
There are several types of items discounted, including solar panels, solar generators, batteries, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Solar Generator for $118.99 ($51 off).
You'd pay $404 more elsewhere. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 880-Watt hours
- 2,000 Peak power output
- After 500 cycles, it will still have more than 80% capacity
- Model: JAE8802SP100
That is $27 under what you'd pay direct from FlashFish. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by FlashFish via Amazon.
- two AC outlets
- two 12V DC ports
- two QC3.0 USB ports
- 2.4A USB port
- 350W peak power
- 60,000mAh battery capacity
- recharge via AC, DC, or solar (panel not included)
It's the lowest price we could find by $60 and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by RenogySolarUS via Amazon.
- backlit LCD screen
- corrosion-resistant aluminum frame
- integrated 5V 2A USB ports to charge USB devices
That's around $10 less than you'd pay in local stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- Available in Multicolor.
That's a savings of $82 off list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by ASICS via eBay
- In Midnight or Wood Crepe
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by hpsgrowightstore via Amazon.
- 150cfm air flow
- 2250 rpm
- 3 speed fan controller
- Model: GLFANXINLINEEXPC4
Just like musicians who can't have too many guitars, golfers have a hard time saying "no" to a new club. At least they can save some cash with this sale, with clubs starting at $78. Shop Now at eBay
- Most items are in "like new" condition and are covered by a 90-Day Callaway Pre-Owned warranty. (Stock may be limited for some items.)
- Pictured is the Used Callaway Men's 2020 Mavrik Fairway 4 Wood Graphite 5.5 Club for $150.29 ($50 off).
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page to view compatible models.
- includes adapter, tubes, and U-nozzle
- 90" assembled length
- Model: SBJ6-GA
That's $72 less than buying via Sun Joe direct. Buy Now at Amazon
- hydraulic ram builds up to 10 tons of driving force
- splits logs up to 18"x 8"
Use coupon code "DNEWS8771021" to get the best deal we could find by $4. Buy Now at UntilGone
- Universal adapters for most pressure washers up to 3500 PSI
- Model: SPX-ACS-MAX
That's the best we've seen, and a current low by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
- functions as a chainsaw or a pole chainsaw
- telescoping 8.8-foot pole
- 10" cutting bar
- 8-amp motor
- Model: SWJ807E
