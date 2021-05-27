Sun Joe Electric Lawn Dethatcher for $99
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurb Sun Joe Electric Lawn Dethatcher
$99 $159
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4SUMMER" to drop it to $98.59. That's $22 less than the best we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • sold by Sun Joe via eBay
  • 12-amp motor
  • 13" wide path
  • 5-position depth control
  • Model: AJ801E
  • Code "PICKCR4SUMMER"
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
