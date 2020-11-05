New
Sun Joe 2000-PSI Pressure Washer
$130 $135
free shipping

Coupon code "8981020" drops it to the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at UntilGone

Features
  • 2,000 PSI at 1.8 GPM
  • 11.8-oz. onboard foam cannon
  • 3 quick connect spray tips
  • auto shutoff
  • 34" extension wand
  • 20ft high pressure hose
  • 35ft power cord w/ GFCI protection
  • Model: SPX2003
  • Code "8981020"
  • Expires 11/5/2020
