Sun Joe 2-in-1 Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw for $57
Daily Steals · 32 mins ago
Refurb Sun Joe 2-in-1 Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw
$57 $100
Coupon code "DNJOESUN" drops it to $23 under the best price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals

  • A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
  • ideal for cutting overhanging limbs & thin logs
  • telescoping pole that extends 8.6 feet for 15-foot total reach
  • 8 amp motor
  • 8" cutting bar & chain w/ automatic lubrication
  • Model: SWJ806E-RM
  • Code "DNJOESUN"
  • Expires 6/17/2021
