Sun Joe 2-in-1 Electric Convertible Pole Chain Saw for $57

Coupon code "DNJOESUN" drops it to $23 under the best price we could find for a new one elsewhere. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty applies, but it's unclear who backs it.
- ideal for cutting overhanging limbs & thin logs
- telescoping pole that extends 8.6 feet for 15-foot total reach
- 8 amp motor
- 8" cutting bar & chain w/ automatic lubrication
- Model: SWJ806E-RM
It's $29 under our January mention and the lowest price we've ever seen. It's the best price we could find today by $21. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Green.
- extends to 7.2 feet
- cuts through branches up to 9.5" thick
- 0° to 30° multi-angle head
- 10" Oregon cutting bar
- Model: SWJ803E
That's a $25 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4" shear blade
- 6" hedge trimmer blade
It's $5 under our April mention and the best price we could find today by $5. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Available at this price in Green.
- 14" cutting path
- 3 height positions
- 10.6-gallon bag
- Model: MJ401E
Save up to $50 on outdoor tools from EGO, Husqvarna, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the EGO Power+ 56V Brushless Handheld Cordless w/ Battery & Charger for $159 ($20 off).
Clip the 20% off on page coupon and apply code "8WQKMMX5" to save up to $12. Shop Now at Amazon
- The 50-Ft. is $24.49 ($11 off).
- The 75-Ft. is $27.99 ($12 off).
- Sold by Xumum via Amazon.
- anti-slip handle
- 8 function nozzle
- no kink
- 3/4" solid brass fittings
- double latex core
- carry case
It's a buck under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. It's the best price we could find today by $10. Buy Now at Amazon
- insulated finger rest
- designed for one-handed operation
- used for stripping away unwanted thorns & leaves from plants
- Model: ZL229
It's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by G & S Investments via Amazon.
- can rotate 360°
- full rubber cover
- threaded neck w/ bolted spouts
- Model: 161-M-1
Apply coupon code "DNVZOHME" to get this deal. That's $78 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 30-day DailySteals warranty applies.
- 5" wireless subwoofer
- discrete left, right, and center channels
- two satellite speakers
- DTS Virtual X
- Bluetooth
- Model: RT6-15096-V51-H6-UG
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- dual high power 2.4GHz amplifiers, dual 5.0GHz amplifiers, and dual high gain antennas
- Gigabit wired ports
- USB port
- Model: SR20000G
Apply coupon code "DNEWS72528" for a savings of $33 off list and the best price we could find (plus, it's out of stock at nearly every major retailer). Buy Now at UntilGone
- A 90-day manufacturer warranty is provided.
- 11-amp motor
- 1.48 GPM
- max working pressure of 1015 PSI
- max internal pressure of 1450 PSI
- Model: SPX202E
AlertsEdit Alert
-
Enable alerts for this product
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Daily Steals
|43%
|--
|$57
|Buy Now
Sign In or Register