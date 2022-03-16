Save $19 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- fire grate, tool, and PVC cover included
- Model: SRFP153
Expires 3/16/2022
Save on patio chairs, conversation sets, umbrellas, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the allen + roth Buchan Bay Wicker Dining Chair 2-Pack for $348.60 ($149 off).
- Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more.
That's the best price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Amazon
- table top measures 18” x 15”
- 19.5" high
- UV stabilized resin
- weatherproof
- folds flat for storage
- 30-lb. capacity
- Model: 21041
Most stores charge at least $96. Buy Now at Amazon
- measures 16.9" x 16.9" x 16.9"
- 10.5 gallon drink storage capacity
- 250-lbs. weight capacity as seat
That's a savings of $93 off the list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- includes 2 fan-shaped chairs, 1 large bed, 1 coffee table, and 3 pillows
- water resistant canopy and cushion covers
- up to 250-lbs. max weight for each seat
- adjustable height coffee table
- Model: GOCH-FG00AAA
The prices are very low here, especially if you can find a nearby store with stock for pickup. It's a good spot to stock up for next year. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Stock will vary by ZIP code.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee or orders of $45 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the GE String-A-Long Multicolor Incandescent C7 String Light Bulbs for 75 cents ($2.23 off)
The deals expire at 10pm ET so don't wait to buy. You'll generally save on tools, hardware, home improvement items, furniture, and appliances. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Shipping starts at $5.99 or is free over $45. Pickup is available on most items too.
Save on almost three dozen items, including treadmills, exercise bikes, weight lifting equipment, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the ProForm 100-lb 10-Piece Rubber Dumbbell Set for $180 ($119 off).
It's just over $2 off and at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $45 or more).
- IPX7 waterproofing
- requires three AAA batteries (included)
- Model: 67568
It's $150 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- measures 36.5" x 18.75"
- 3 drawers; 2 doors
- includes 24" x 35" mirror
- Model: C50136M-SS
That's a savings of $50 off list price. Buy Now at Lowe's
- In Distressed Java or White
- 3 drawers
- cabinet
It's $200 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $79 delivery fee.
- White cultured marble top
- Integrated white sink
- Model: C43P36M-SS
