800W power
- 800W power
- LED touch screen
- adjustable clamp
- Model: 21594
Published 40 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save $31 when you apply code "QGI3HP33".
Update: The price has increased to $27.60
- Sold by Welvan via Amazon.
- Available for this price in Black.
- built-in cutter
- continuous vacuum of 0.65-bar
- overheating protection
- includes 11" x 10" vacuum roll and two container tubes
- Model: yk-1
Apply coupon code "44AXDXML" for a savings of $75.
- Sold by Schatzlll via Amazon.
- measures 13.1" x 13" x 10.2"
- holds 1.5-lbs. ice
- produces up to 26-lbs. ice per day
- 3 ice sizes
- bullet shaped ice
- includes scoop
- Model: ZB-12-C-2
10 accessories
- 10 accessories
- adjustable thermostat
- automatic shut-off
- cool-touch handles
- Model: GW44804
dehydrates and air fries
- dehydrates and air fries
- 8 cooking presets
- includes 11 accessories, 5 dehydrating racks, and 2 recipe books
- Model: GW66100
Save on over 3,000 small appliances from brands like Instant Pot, Keurig, Hamilton Beach, and more.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).
Pictured is the Instant Pot Duo Nova 8-Qt. 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker for $69.99 ($50 off).
- Select items include gift card with purchase.
Save on an array of small appliances including coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers, and more.
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Buy Dig via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- burr mills offer a more consistent grind compared to blade grinders
- 18-position grind selector, from ultra fine to coarse
- heavy-duty
- Model: DBM-8
2.5-lb. food capacity
- 2.5-lb. food capacity
- nonstick interior & stainless steel exterior
- adjustable temperature up to 450°F
- 60-minute timer
- airfry basket & baking pan/drip tray
- Model: AFR-25M
Save on monitors, 3D printers, home theater items, and more tech items, some of which are at best-ever prices.
Save $100 off list price.
- AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 3.9GHz 8-Core CPU
- 16GB RAM & 1TB NVMe SSD
- Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 8GB GPU
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
3440x1440p resolution
- 3440x1440p resolution
- 1800R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate (overclocks to 120Hz)
- 4ms response time
- HDMI; DisplayPort
- AMD FreeSync
This device must always be operated in a well-ventilated area.
- This device must always be operated in a well-ventilated area.
- 32 bit ARM processor
- all metal construction
Save 71% off the list price by applying coupon code "6BAV2DH4". (It's also a $10 drop from our March mention.)
- In Black.
- Sold by Kolliee via Amazon.
- supports up to 250-lbs.
- adjustable height
- flip up arms
- 360° swivel
- 30° tilt
- Model: KL-1
This item will be released on November 24
- This item will be released on November 24
- 1 or 2 players
- full size joysticks and buttons
- volume knob
- 17" Screen
- lighted Marquee
- stereo speakers
- USB port
- Model: 1171M01
That's a $2 low. Buy Now at Amazon
- includes four 8" stainless steel strips with adhesive backing
- Model: 162942
Available in Oak or Cherry.
- Available in Oak or Cherry.
- Sold by EPFamily Direct via Amazon.
- 4 memory preset options
- high-grade industrial steel
- measures 55" W x 28" D x 28-45 " H
- telescopic adjustment from 28" to 45"
- Model: OD-09A-2
