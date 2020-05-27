New
Walmart · 33 mins ago
Sterilite 16-Gallon Wheeled Footlocker
$16 $31
free shipping w/ $35

It's the lowest price we could find by $12 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, although orders of $35 or more score free shipping.
Features
  • smooth rolling wheels
  • measures 31 1/4" x 17 5/8" x 13 7/8"
  • Model: 1842-90
Expired Offers

expired
Walmart · 3 wks ago
Sterilite 16-Gallon Wheeled Footlocker
$20 $31
free shipping w/ $35

It has a pre-drilled hole for a padlock, which is perfect for keeping the kids out of your quarantine snacks, and it's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's available in Black or Teal.
  • Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $35 or more score free shipping.
Features
  • smooth rolling wheels
  • measures 31 1/4" x 17 5/8" x 13 7/8"
  • Model: 1842-90
