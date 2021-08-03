Certified Refurb SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset for $127
eBay · 39 mins ago
Certified Refurb SteelSeries Arctis Pro + GameDAC Wired Gaming Headset
$127 $250
free shipping

Apply coupon code "B2SCRSAVING" to drop it to $127.49. That's just slightly more than half the next best price. Buy Now at eBay

  • sold by gamesngadgetsplus via eBay
  • it's a certified refurb item covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty
  • DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound
  • Hi-Res audio system with 96kHz/24-bit audio support
  • 40,000Hz capable Hi-Res speaker drivers
  • ClearCast microphone
  • Prism RGB illumination
  • compatible with PS5, PS4, PC, and more
  • GameDAC – dedicated DAC and headphone amp for gaming
  • Model: 61453
  • Code "B2SCRSAVING"
  • Expires 8/9/2021
