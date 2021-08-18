Star Wars The Black Series Force FX Z6 Riot Control Baton for $100
eBay · 1 hr ago
Star Wars The Black Series Force FX Z6 Riot Control Baton
$100 $200
free shipping

That's $100 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Hasbro via eBay.
Features
  • full scale replica
  • light effects & movie sounds
  • vibrating motor
  • Model: 630509671298
