Ace Hardware · 48 mins ago
Stanley 3-Piece Short Blade Wood Chisel Set
$4.99 $15
pickup

You'd pay $6 more via Home Depot. Buy Now at Ace Hardware

Tips
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge shipping charges (varies by ZIP code); otherwise, Ace Rewards members bag free shipping on $50 or more.
Features
  • 0.5" Wide scissor, 0.75" wide scissor and 1" wide scissor
  • Forged steel blade
  • Model: STHT16727
Details
Comments
