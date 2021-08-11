Spyder 9-Piece Carbide-Tipped Non-Arbored Hole Saw Kit Set for $70
New
Lowe's · 1 hr ago
Spyder 9-Piece Carbide-Tipped Non-Arbored Hole Saw Kit Set
$70 $100
free shipping

It's $30 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's

Features
  • includes Saws: 1", 1-1/8", 1-3/8", 1-1/2", 2"; Pilots: Hex8 HSS, Hex10 HSS; Arbors: Hex8, & Hex10
  • cuts steel, stainless steel, nail embedded wood, plastics, non-ferrous metals, cement fiber board, & more
  • Model: 600925
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Drill Bits Lowe's Spyder
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register

Price Analysis

  Discount Last Deal Price Current Price  
Lowe's 30% -- $70 Buy Now