Sportsman 3,500W Portable Gas Generator for $255
eBay · 11 mins ago
Certified Refurb Sportsman 3,500W Portable Gas Generator
$255 $300
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PICKCR4MOM" to get $45 under what you'd pay for a new one elsewhere. For further comparison, most retailers charge at least $399 for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by 1dealdirect via Amazon.
  • This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • 4,000 peak surge watts
  • 3,500 rated running watts
  • Model: GEN4000
  • Code "PICKCR4MOM"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
    Published 11 min ago
