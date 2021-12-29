It's $140 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in several colors (Black/White pictured).
To save $600, apply coupon code "KC6S3DUQ", which makes this the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Pachirelax via Amazon.
- built-in heating
- full body massage
- 3 speed
- 8-point rollers
- 38 massage airbags
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.
- twin size sleeper
- 2 accent pillows
- 2 USB ports
- Model: CRMTS1YU2516
That's $50 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $283.) Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- storage arms with tray
- plastic cup holders
- USB and power outlet
- Model: SK-1939-BLK
Choose from over 20 chairs, with prices starting from $169. Shop Now at Home Depot
- Pictured is the Titan Prestige Faux Leather Reclining Massage Chair w/ 3D Massage and BlueTooth Speakers for $2199 (low by $2,800).
It's a savings of $16 off list, $2 under our mention from last December, and the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 2 red LEDs
- variable output
- 20" lanyard
- runs on 9V battery
- Model: 93588
Save on cameras and accessories, laptops, computer monitors, audio equipment, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Shipping varies, but many items are eligible for free shipping.
Shop discounted camera lenses and accessories, headphones, laptops, memory cards and internal memory, drones, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Pictured is the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN Lens for Sony E for $374 ($75 off list).
Net huge savings (many items are at least 50% off) on camera bags, tripods, lenses, SD memory cards, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- Most items are eligible for free shipping with no minimum purchase required; otherwise, orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the MeFOTO BackPacker Travel Tripod for $69 (low by $61).
That's $10 under our July mention, $40 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 300-lbs. weight capacity
- height & tilt adjustments
- lumbar & headrest pillows
- Model: GC-100L-B
Save $5 off list price. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- hard shell
- storage for up to 18 cards
- mesh storage pocket
