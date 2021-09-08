It's at least $7 below what you'd pay for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now at Walmart
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
- 1,250W
- weather resistant
- 16 guage / 3 prong
- Model: 2309SW8803
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
-
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
- Available at this price in Red.
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
- 76-can capacity
- insulated with Ultratherm foam
- Model: 50108
That's less than a buck per container. (You'd pay at least $12 for just a 2-pack at most stores.) Buy Now at Walmart
- Stock varies by ZIP.
- clear base; titanium lid
- Model: 1862-83
That's the best price we could find by about $16. Buy Now at Walmart
- 12,000 BTUs
- quick and easy ignition
- Low to high-temperature settings
- powder coated griddle base
- stainless-steel H-style burner
Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Walmart
|50%
|--
|$15
|Buy Now
|Amazon
|17%
|$33 (exp 1 day ago)
|$33
|Check Price
