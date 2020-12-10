That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Microsoft on eBay.
- Available in Black.
- frequency response of 120Hz to 18kHz
- up to 25 hours of playback
- Model: QK9-00239
Published 34 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Kohl's speaker sale - over 100 speakers with prices starting from $15.
- Get $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent. Redeem December 10 through 20.
- Shipping adds $8.95, but orders of $75 or more qualify for free shipping.
- Pictured is the JBL Pulse4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $179.99 w/ $30 Kohl's Cash (low by $30 thanks to the Kohl's Cash).
Sam's Club Projector
- 800x400 native resolution
- 30-watt speaker
- microphone
- rechargeable battery
- USB and HDMI inputs
- Bluetooth connectivity
- Model: IPA119
Staples Bose SoundLink Color II Bluetooth Speaker - $50 off
- It's available in White or Blue.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- built-in mic for hands-free calls
- AUX port
- Model: 752195-0200
Amazon JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker
- 8-hour battery life on full charge
- built-in microphone
- Model: 1067915
eBay external hard drives and flash drives sale
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay
- Pictured is the WD My Passport Ultra 2TB External Hard Drive for Mac for $79.99 ($5 low).
- Most items qualify for free shipping.
eBay cell phone sale - brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
eBay small appliances sale - coffee makers, air fryers, noodle makers
- These are sold by HouseholdGear via eBay.
eBay privacy screen tarps
- Available in Beige and Black, in 4- and 6-foot heights, in select lengths from 25- to 50-feet.
- Sold by apluschoice via eBay.
- water-resistant
- 90% visibility blockage
- reinforced binding and grommets
